Mexico City.- In a few days, soccer players who play in the Liga MX Femenil presented several complaints about the respect they have not received in their matches, from playing on fields that are not intended to be used for a first-class match, to pointing out the commentators who give voice to their matches.

The one who raised her voice on this occasion was the player from Cruz Azul Femenil, Eleisa Santos, who attacked her official Twitter account because the commentators have no idea of ​​the names of the soccer players. “So stressful that commenters don’t know our names correctly,” their post read.

Although the sky-blue player received the support of a small number of fans, there were different types of comments from users who pointed out women in an ugly way, not only Eleisa, an issue that causes concern about what has happened lately in the society.

Eleisa Santos raises her voice

Twitter Eleisa Santos

“What a twit generates… Thanks for the support, my intention has never been to insult someone. We continue to work to be more professional,” published the 24-year-old representative who is part of the pioneers of the Women’s MX League since its foundation in the Apertura 2017.

The defender has played six of the sixteen games played by the Cruz Azul Women’s squad in the Shout Mexico Clausura 2022. Add 318 minutes played and hopes to see participation in the last day against Women’s Puebla in La Ferris wheel.

Post by Eleisa Santos

Twitter Eleisa Santos

The Women’s Machine won an important victory on the field of Centellas Club Necaxa on this day 16. He reached 18 units and aspires to seventh or eighth place, but he does not depend on his cast to reach his second league, since he has several squads above him that are also fighting for the last two places to play the league.

We recommend you read

Cruz Azul Femenil has to win the following week against Puebla Femenil on the La Noria field, they aspire to 21 units but need that Pumas Femenil (19pts) Toluca Femenil (19pts) and Tijuana Femenil (18pts) do not add more than three points to achieve the pass to the next final phase.