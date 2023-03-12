Cruz Azul was one of the clubs that decided to change the coach at the start of Clausura 2023, with the departure of Raul Gutierrez and the arrival of Ricardo Ferretti. And it seems that the formula would be about to be repeated in the Women’s MX Leaguesince they report that the directive would have also decided to make changes in this branch.

For the Clausura 2023, the Machine said goodbye to Roberto Perezy gave opportunity to nicholas morales, who in 8 games managed has only won two and his streak of 4 games without a win has taken him out of the Liguilla zone. So the work of the strategist has left dissatisfaction.

Especially since reinforcements arrived like Alexia DelgadoCori Sullivan, Hilary Garcia, and Norma Palafox, despite which Cruz Azul does not finish finding regularity. It is in this context that the directive would have made the decision to dismiss Morales.

The above according to the Fox Sports reporter, Armando Melgar, who wrote through Twitter that the decision only remains to be made official. According to the aforementioned source, his place for now would be taken by Cecilia Cabrerawho arrived at the institution in this Closing 2023 to take charge of the Sub18.

With the light blue youth teams, Cabrera Castro has 3 wins, 3 draws and 3 losses, the most recent this Saturday the 11th against America by score 2-1. Despite this, he fights to stay in the zone of leagueand it would be the alternative of the celestial directive to occupy the place that Morales would leave.

For the moment, the club has not made any announcement, and has continued with its preparation for the match against Necaxa, corresponding to Matchday 9 of the tournament and which is scheduled this Monday the 13th at 5:00 p.m. So it may be after the game against the Centellas that the information is confirmed.