The Rayadas de Monterrey won 4-0 to the sparks of Necaxa and came in fourth place overall table of the tournament Opening 2022 of the Women’s MX League with 11 points. Thanks to their good performances in this match, two members of the albiazul team were chosen as part of the ideal team of the Matchday 6.

Christina Burkenroadwho scored a brace against the ball lightning, was highlighted as the forward of the day. The soccer player was a fundamental part of the attack in Monday’s match, generating dangerous actions for the Monterey. In addition, he currently leads the individual scoring table of the tournament Opening 2022with seven annotations.

For its part, Eve Mirrortechnical director of the scratchedhad a great management of the team in the match against Necaxafor which she was chosen as the coach of the day.

The strategist knew how to manage her lines, lead the team to victory and avoid the onslaught of the Necaxawho were close to the goal of Alexandria Godinez on several occasions. With this, she reached 110 wins as technical director in the Women’s MX League.