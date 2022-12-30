The Chivas they want to be protagonists again in the Clausura 2023 of the Women’s MX League and above all candidates for the title from the first day. In 2022, the Herd achieved the championship in the first half of the year, but for the second tournament it was not enough to repeat their crown, as they were eliminated in the semifinals.

Despite this, the rojiblanco team remains one of the strongest in the competition. And proof of this has been his preseason performances, the most recent against Mazatlanwhich Chivas mercilessly thrashed 4-0, with their main scorers as the protagonists of the match.

The meeting was agreed in 3 periods of 30 minutes and Alice Cervantes opened the scoring at 18′ of the first half. After a filtered pass by Carolina Jaramillothe historic rojiblanca goalscorer was left alone and unmarked in front of the goal and defined coldly with her left foot.

For the second half of the match, it was now Caro’s turn to be present on the scoreboard. After a “screen” of cervantesJaramillo was left alone with the ball to drive and once inside the area the exit of the rival goalkeeper was removed to send the ball into the back of the net.

At 18′, ‘Licha’ scored her double, once again teaming up with Jaramillo who recovered the ball at the start of the Cañoneras and served for her partner. The fourth and final came by way of Adriana Iturbideat the 24th of the same time and after a low cross by ‘Boyi’.

With this victory, those led by John Paul Alfaro They have three wins in three games, as they previously beat Atlético San Luis 5-1 and 4-2 against Saints Lagoon. In the Clausura 2023, Chivas will appear at home against cougars at the Akron Stadium on Friday, January 6 at 7:06 p.m. in central Mexico.