Conclusively, the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara won by a 3-0 win over Lion in actions of day 13 of the tournament of Closing 2023 of the Women’s MX Leaguea result that places the women from Jalisco at the top of the general table.

The Chivas Women climbed to the general leadership after taking advantage of the fact that the Striped from Monterrey fell today during their visit to the Devils of Toluca.

The best news for Chivas Women is that they recovered their scorer Alice Cervanteswho had not played since January due to an injury suffered in the duel against Saints Lagoon on date 3, and returned with a goal against the Fiera.

Chivas opened the scoring until minute 56 with a score from the Sinaloan Gabriela Valenzuela. Carolina Jaramillo increased the lead to 62, while Alice Cervantes He sealed the win with a great goal at 81.

The Chivas they became leaders of the Women’s MX League, after reaching 32 points in the Closing 2023two more than the sub-leaders striped.