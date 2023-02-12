Carolina Jaramillo made history on matchday 6 of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX Femenil after becoming one of the players who reached the club of one hundred games played with Chivas del Guadalajara.

In that period of games with Chivas del Guadalajara, Carolina Jaramillo He has won a Liga MX Femenil title, a runner-up and a Champion of Champions title, in addition to contributing 32 goals for the rojiblanca cause.

Since he came into the fold, Jaramillo became an undisputed starter by becoming the rojiblanco quarterback, being a crucial piece for Alicia Cervantes to become the greatest network breaker in the history of the Guadalajara team, since they immediately generated a duo lethal in the Pink Circuit.

The famous ‘Comandante’ arrived at Chivas del Guadalajara in 2020, coming from UANL Tigersa team in which he was one of his great figures, but it was with the Guadalajara team that he managed to have his best version as a footballer.

The Pink Circuit will record a break for a FIFA Date, so matchday 7 of the Clausura 2023 will be played until next Monday, February 27 at the Kraken field, where those led by Juan Pablo Alfaro will be obliged to get the three points .