Mazatlan Sinaloa.- Juan Carlos Mendozacoach of Mazatlán FC, spoke at a press conference after the defeat against America in duel corresponding to day four of the 2022 Opening of Liga MX Femenil.

about the absence of Belkis Escalante, who has not played in the last two games, Mendoza pointed out that the captain is separated from the team due to indiscipline. The estrega, he pointed out that he trusts his team to be able to pick up the pace at this start.

As for whether there will be changes in the next game, the coach pointed out that he will maintain the team’s base and hopes that the results will come soon. “It is a result that was not predicted, we faced one of the best rivals in the League, even so a good job was done during the week”. he said

“Given the short time that there is, I do not think about modifications, I have to check how they are physically, we are going to see the doctor’s report, the recovery of the campus will be important,” he commented. Juan Carlos Mendoza.

As for what concerns him, in order to reverse the bad moment of the team, Mendoza mentioned that work is the basis of everything.

“Keep working better and improving for the game, on Monday, a good approach was made and we are confident that we will get a good result on Monday, continue improving and avoid those mistakes. At times, América was superior and at times Mazatlán FC also It looked better. There are very good and positive things that we have to improve, “confessed the DT.

“There are short and long-term goals, we want to get between 20 and 21 points in the tournament, a lot of pressure is coming, because the results haven’t been forthcoming, but trusting that next Monday we can get a quality result, we also have a visit next Friday in Querétaro and we have a team to get ahead,” said the Cañoneras coach.