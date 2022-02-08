The last player who arrived to reinforce the squad of America female, Andrea Ran Hauksdottir, He trained for the first time in Coapa on Monday afternoon, after being presented last Friday.

The Eagles shared a couple of posts on social networks in which they highlighted the Icelandic midfielder doing work alongside her teammates ahead of the duel on matchday 7, in which they will visit León Femenil.

Andrea’s career includes her time in teams from Iceland, France and the United Statesas well as in the youth categories of the Under 16 to Under 19 teams of their country and participations with the senior team.

In her first words, the Scandinavian player said she was excited to arrive in Mexico and get infected with the passion with which each match is experienced.

“I’m very excited, I want to know more about the football here, I’ve been following it and I think it’s fantastic,” declared the new blue-cream number 29.

Regarding America, he acknowledged having seen the shield and heard about the club, but he also said he wanted to learn more about its history and get to know the Azteca Stadium.

Andrea’s record still does not appear in the Liga MX Femenil record and last Saturday she was in La Noria witnessing the victory of her new team against Cruz Azul.