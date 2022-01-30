Mexico City.- Águilas del Club América Femenil are fully preparing for their next confrontation of this regular phase of the Grita México Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX Femenil against Centellas Club Necaxa, a squad that they will receive on matchday 5, but at a distance of Aztec stadium.

The creams will play this game at home, however they will do it from inside the Coapa facilities. Court 5 will be the stage where this commitment will be sustained and not in the Coloso de Santa Úrsula as it has been handled.

It is not surprising that the Eagles have to move for a day at their training center, since the Mexican Men’s National Team disputes the World Cup qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. They will have double home this week.

América Femenil will play next Monday, January 31, one day after the first match that Mexico will play in their pair of matches at the Azteca Stadium. The second will be for next Wednesday, so the azulcrema entity will have to comply with its presentation in Coapa.

THEY GOALED IN THE DOUBLE DATE

América Femenil achieved a phenomenal 4-1 victory at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium of Atlético de San Luis Femenil. Katty Martínez completed her first double as an eagle, reaching a historic quota of 98 goals in the Liga MX Femenil. She is within double digits of 100 goals.

Janelly Farías opened the scoring with a header, while Daniela Espinoza added a new goal in her goalscoring path to continue heading towards one hundred goals with the capitalinas, a club that debuted her on the pink circuit in the 2017 Apertura tournament , foundation semester of the Liga MX Femenil.

LIMITED SPACE IN COAPA

The creams will do the honors to the Centellas who have just lost 3-0 in this double match against Chivas Femenil. Court 5 of the Nido will allow free entry, however, the capacity allowed by the uptick in Covid-19 infections will have to be respected.

