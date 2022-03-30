The final stretch of the tournament Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 of the Women’s MX League take shape, Monterey, tigers and Chivas dominate in the general table with chances of winning the title, but it is in the individual aspect where the fight has become interesting with Alice Cervantes and Charlyn Corraleach reaches the amount of 12 goals, which makes them the leaders of the goals scored by shared.

Born in Arandas, Jalisco 28 years ago, “licha”, striker of the Chivas del Guadalajarais effective in the starting box of its technical director John Paul Alfaro. He has played 730 minutes in which he has participated in nine games with the Sacred Flock.

For her part, Charlyn Corral, with international experience, demonstrates all her quality with the gophers from Pachuca. At 30 years old, the one born in Acolman, State of Mexico, she has been on the field of play in the 13 matches of the Bella Airosa and adds 1085 minutes. She is by far the most effective for her trainer. Octavio Valdez.

Behind him is the attacker from Tigres de la UANL, Stephanie Mayor with 11 targets; However, Katty Martinezbattering ram of the Eagles of the Americastagnates with her eight goals and everything seems to indicate that the “Killer” will have to get her act together if she wants to be the best network breaker at the end of the campaign.

