The women’s Manchester City announced this Tuesday that the pants of their kit will no longer be white from next season. The English team has been the first of the Women’s Super League teams to take this step due to the concern of the soccer players to use this color during menstruation. This is a claim that came to light during the European Championship and now the Manchester team has reached an agreement with Puma, the team’s sponsor, to change the color of the kit. Although the club and the brand have reached an agreement not to continue offering white pants to the players, the team has decided that from now on they will wear the maroon pants of the second kit instead of the usual white.

Puma and Manchester City, in a joint statement, have announced that “they are proud to work closely with the players to support them and create the best possible environment so that they feel comfortable and can work at the highest level”.

“As a result of feedback from players and the issue of women not wanting to wear white pants when on their periods, we have decided to change the products we offer to players. From the 2023/24 season, we will no longer offer white shorts to our athletes”, the club and its sponsor have informed.

The teams West Bromwich and Stoke City, which play in England’s women’s third division, had already announced earlier this season that their players would stop wearing white shorts. Now City is taking the step so that the players feel more comfortable on the pitch.

Beth Mead, a player for the England team, spoke about this during Euro 2022. The striker explained that “it is very nice to have a white kit, but sometimes it is not practical that time of the month”. The player reported at the time that they had informed Nike, the sponsoring company, and that the brand had replied. “We listened to and absolutely understand our athletes’ concerns that wearing light-colored clothing while menstruating can be a real barrier to sport. We are deeply committed to our athletes in the process of designing solutions to meet their needs, while consulting with clubs, federations and sports associations that establish uniform standards and colors”, was the response of the sports brand. However, the England team played all their matches in the competition in white shorts.

