Magazine Viva ceases to exist after almost fifty years. The last editions of the women’s magazine and sub-brand will appear at the end of July Viva Mama, made publisher DPG Media announced on Wednesday. The magazine has experienced a sharp decline in the number of subscriptions in recent years, which means that according to editor-in-chief Debby Gerritsen “unavoidable” is. Viva.nl and Viva Forum will also disappear.

DPG Media says in the statement that it wants to focus more in the future on brands that reach a specific age category within the domain of women’s weeklies, such as Margaret (with an older target group than Viva), Dragonfly (slightly younger target group), Flair (thirties) and Tina (girls between the ages of 8 and 12). The last song of Viva will be published on 20 July, the last edition of Viva Mama on July 27. Readers will receive a refund of their subscription fees if they have paid in advance. Viva employees were informed on Wednesday about the decision, which still has to be officially approved by the DPG Works Council.

The Viva was created in 1972 as a successor to women’s magazine Eva. The magazine tried to break taboos and play a role in the emancipation of women. The section is known Anybody, in which women were photographed naked. Topics written about ranged from current affairs and personal stories to light-hearted themes such as fashion and travel.