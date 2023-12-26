Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/26/2023 – 17:32

The increase in brutality to which women are subjected at home or on the streets led the São Paulo Court of Justice to launch the 'Women's Charter'. It is a project that seeks to help with information and guidance women who are trying to stay away from aggressors. The victim, or anyone who wants to help a woman targeted by violence, can access the online form and fill in the fields.

The project is inspired by Carta de Mujeres, a similar action promoted by the Peruvian Justice Department.

The São Paulo Court of Justice informed that a specialized team from the Coordination of Women in Situations of Domestic and Family Violence of the Judiciary (Comesp) will respond to all contacts with guidance.

The answers include information on places for appropriate assistance, such as police stations, shelters, Public Defender's Office, Public Prosecutor's Office, as well as various aid programs from public institutions or non-governmental organizations.

The guide takes into account the situation of each woman and the type of violence (physical, psychological, property, etc.). Possible developments in cases of denunciation and the types of protective measures that exist are also clarified.

The Court of Justice's Communications Office highlights that it is necessary to provide the address on the form just so that the response can indicate the correct locations if the person decides to seek help.

The program is intended exclusively to provide guidance and reports will not be forwarded to other bodies or institutions of the Justice system.

For notification to occur, the person must look for the places indicated by the Coordination of Women in Situations of Domestic and Family Violence of the Judiciary.