Women’s League: this is how the quarterfinal keys were left, after the draw

This Monday the last date of the first phase of the Women’s Soccer League in Colombia was played, to define the remaining quotas for the quarterfinals. The draw, which was to take place last night, had to be postponed, since the match between Deportivo Pereira and Deportivo Cali was suspended due to an electrical storm.

Finally, Pereira won and secured his classification. Thus, in the quarterfinals they were classified: America, Santa Fe, Cali, Medellín, Millionaires, Pereira, Junior and Llaneros.

Lottery

Quarter Final Brackets



Bracket A: Junior vs. America

Key B: Llaneros vs. Santa Fe

Key C: Millionaires vs. Cali

Key D: Pereira vs. Medellin

The first date would take place from May 14 to 15 for the first leg and 18 for the return. The winners will qualify for the Semifinals where they will meet:

Winners: Bracket A vs Bracket D

Winners: Bracket B vs Bracket C

SPORTS

more sports news