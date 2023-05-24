Deportivo Cali, Cortuluá Yumbo Industriales and La Equidad got the last three slots for the Women’s League playoffs, after the last date of the round-robin phase.

The first two did their homework and ratified their classification with a victory, while La Equidad, despite their 2-0 defeat against América de Cali, managed to stay in the top eight thanks to other results.

Cali struggled and trailed 2-0 against the Colero, Deportes Tolima, at the end of the first stage. In the end, he turned it around and won 2-3 with a goal from Manuela Gonzalez in replacement time.

Industriales, on the other hand, showed no mercy to one of the worst teams in the tournament, Atlético Bucaramanga, which they thrashed 0-4 to ensure qualification.

La Equidad was benefited because none of the teams that could leave it out won this day. Llaneros, ninth, lost 2-0 against Santa Fe in El Campín. Huila fell 0-2 against Pereira in Neiva and Junior could not against Chicó, with whom they drew 1-1 in Yopal.

Millionaires, who depended on a miracle to qualify, did their part: they thrashed Real Santander 1-4, with two goals from Lina Marcela Gómez, one from Maireth Pérez and another from Liseth Aroca, from a penalty. They gave him all the other people’s results, except the defeat of Industriales, and for that reason he was eliminated.

In a classic between two teams already classified, Medellín tied Nacional at the last minute, 2-2.

This is how the quarterfinals of the Women’s League will be played

The quarterfinal duels have already been defined by regulation. The first of the table América de Cali, will face La Equidad. The first leg will be at Techo and the return, at Pascual Guerrero.

For his part, Santa Fe will have to face Industriales, first in Yumbo and then in El Campín. There will be a new classic paisa between National and Medellinwith the reds as locals in the first game, and Deportivo Pereira will play against Deportivo Califirst in Palmaseca and then in the Hernán Ramírez Villegas.

Table of positions of the Women’s League

