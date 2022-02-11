The Women’s Soccer League will start on the weekend of February 18 and the Dimayor announced this Thursday the programming of the first day.
For the first time in history, the tournament will be played in a round robin format, with a single round. The first eight teams qualify for the next phase.
Subsequently, direct elimination brackets will be played until reaching the grand final. The new champion will be known on June 5.
(Also read: Egan Bernal: the inspiring video of his “first steps” after the accident)
In this edition there will be six more participants compared to 2021: The 11 participants from last year (Cali, Santa Fe, América, Nacional, Medellín, Millonarios, Llaneros, Real Santander, Bucaramanga, Fortaleza and La Equidad) are joined on this occasion by Huila, Junior, Tolima, Orsomarso, Cortuluá and Pereira.
This is how the first date of the Women’s League will be played
18th of February
Llaneros FC vs Atletico Nacional
Time: 3:00 p.m.
Stadium: Bello Horizonte
Deportivo Cali vs Atletico Huila
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Stadium: Deportivo Cali
Television: Win +
Independiente Medellin vs Atletico Bucaramanga
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot
February 19th
Real Santander vs Millonarios FC
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Stadium: Villaconcha
Television: Win/Win+
Independiente Santa Fe vs Deportivo Pereira
Time: 1:00 p.m.
Stadium: El Campin
February 21st
Fortaleza CEIF vs Orsomarso SC
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Stadium: Municipal de Chia
Sports Tolima vs La Equidad
Time: 3:00 p.m.
Stadium: Manuel Murillo Toro
(In other news: Luis Díaz had a sensational premiere in the Premier League: he got the applause)
February 22
Cortulua FC vs Junior FC
Time: 3:00 p.m.
Stadium: October Twelve
Rest: America de Cali
SPORTS
#Womens #league #date #played
Leave a Reply