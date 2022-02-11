The Women’s Soccer League will start on the weekend of February 18 and the Dimayor announced this Thursday the programming of the first day.

For the first time in history, the tournament will be played in a round robin format, with a single round. The first eight teams qualify for the next phase.

Subsequently, direct elimination brackets will be played until reaching the grand final. The new champion will be known on June 5.

In this edition there will be six more participants compared to 2021: The 11 participants from last year (Cali, Santa Fe, América, Nacional, Medellín, Millonarios, Llaneros, Real Santander, Bucaramanga, Fortaleza and La Equidad) are joined on this occasion by Huila, Junior, Tolima, Orsomarso, Cortuluá and Pereira.

This is how the first date of the Women’s League will be played

18th of February

Llaneros FC vs Atletico Nacional

Time: 3:00 p.m.

Stadium: Bello Horizonte

Deportivo Cali vs Atletico Huila

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Stadium: Deportivo Cali

Television: Win +

Independiente Medellin vs Atletico Bucaramanga

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Stadium: Atanasio Girardot

February 19th

Real Santander vs Millonarios FC

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Stadium: Villaconcha

Television: Win/Win+

Independiente Santa Fe vs Deportivo Pereira

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Stadium: El Campin

February 21st

Fortaleza CEIF vs Orsomarso SC

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Stadium: Municipal de Chia

Sports Tolima vs La Equidad

Time: 3:00 p.m.

Stadium: Manuel Murillo Toro

February 22

Cortulua FC vs Junior FC

Time: 3:00 p.m.

Stadium: October Twelve

Rest: America de Cali

SPORTS