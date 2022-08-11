Women’s soccer in Colombia is on everyone’s lips due to the great performance of the Colombian national teams. The U-17s qualified for the World Cup, the seniors just finished second in the Copa América and advanced to the World Cup and the Paris Olympics, and the U-20s just hit the World Cup in Costa Rica by winning Germany, three times world champion in the category.

The boom in this activity coincides, unfortunately for the Dimayor, with the decision of the club assembly not to hold the Women’s League in the second semester.

The president of the entity, Fernando Jaramillo, and the now former Minister of Sports, Guillermo Herrera, had announced it before the end of the first semester between América and Deportivo Cali.

However, the vast majority of clubs, especially Jaramillo’s opponents, led by Santa Fe, decided not to participate in the tournament considering that there was a lack of planning.

Jaramillo assured that he had the resources to hold the tournament, but in the end, only four teams were willing to participate, which is why the project foundered for the remainder of the year.

The plan for the Women’s League to have continuity

However, the idea is that, in 2023, women’s football will be active all year round and the format that was released this year will be maintained, that is, all against all. And there is already an advance to guarantee the resources.

EL TIEMPO learned that Dimayor already has contacts with a “big company” to assume sponsorship of the Women’s League. The firm asked the president of the entity to present a three-year project and, after studying it, will make a decision.

That idea will be presented this Friday to the clubs. The Dimayor administration is determined that the Women’s League move forward, considering that the moment requires that there be an issue of “fairness, equality and reputation” of the entity.

