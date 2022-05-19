Independiente Santa Fe crushed Llaneros again: they thrashed them 4-0 this Wednesday at El Campín and qualified for the semifinal of the Women’s League, with an aggregate of 10-0.

Daniela Garavito, after eight minutes, from a penalty; Paola García, at 25; Kena Romero, at 67, and the youthful Karla Torres, at 79, scored the winning goals for the team led by Omar Ramírez, which could have been much broader, were it not for the performance of the Llaneros goalkeeper, Geraldine Caballero .

(Also read: Luis Díaz receives pressure: a historical requires Salah’s figures)

Las Leonas will face the current champion, Deportivo Cali, in the next phase. who eliminated Millonarios on Tuesday. It will be the reissue of the 2021 final.

Pereira, the great surprise of the championship

For its part, Deportivo Pereira gave the big surprise by eliminating Medellín-Formas Íntimas: they tied 0-0 this Wednesday and took advantage of the 1-0 first leg.

The elimination is a blow to Formas Intimas, which despite its long tradition in women’s football, has not been able to win the title in the professional league. The closest he came to doing so was in 2019, when he lost the final against America.

(In other news: Dayro Moreno lives his goal party with Atlético Bucaramanga)

Pereira, who had an amazing campaign in her return to the Women’s League, after a three-year absence, will face América in the semifinals, that left Junior from Barranquiilla out.

Those led by Andrés Usme won 2-0 this Wednesday at the Pascual Guerrero stadium, with goals from Mariana Zamorano, at 68, and Wendy Bonilla, at 73, to sentence a series of quarterfinals that had been favorable since the first leg. , when they won 2-4 at the Romelio Martínez stadium.

The semifinals are initially scheduled for May 21 and 24, pending Dimayor’s confirmation.

SPORTS