The Closing 2022 of the Women’s MX League is nearing the end of its regular season and, with few games to play, the chances of qualifying are getting smaller and smaller for some clubs. Such is the case of Pueblawhich depends on other teams to be able to advance to the Liguilla.

Five teams already have their tickets for the Fiesta Grande of the Liga MX Femenil, while the rest of the 13 clubs, mathematically, still have a chance to advance. But with 3 games to play and some games pending, few depend on themselves to achieve their goal.

In the case of the Strip, they are in the twelfth position of the classification, with a pending game and 12 units, 4 less than the Cougars, who are in the eighth place. So even winning the postponed game could not be placed among the top 8 in the table.

The enfranjadas need to win their pending match by Athletic San Luis as well as the commitment of Day 15 and hope that Pumas, Blue Cross, Gallos Femenil and Toluca let go of points. The situation becomes even more complicated because Puebla has not won a single away game so far in the tournament.

The poblanas are together with Mazatlan the worst visitor of Clausura 2022, with 2 draws and 4 losses in six games, and they have not scored a single goal. However, those run by paul moon they will have to reverse this situation against San Luis if they want to maintain the hope of qualifying.

La Franja will visit San Luis next Monday, April 11 and in case of not winning, their chances of Liguilla would be reduced. With a victory against Potosinas, Puebla could aspire to finish the regular phase with 24 pointssum that on average is needed to reach the final phase.

But with a tie or a defeat at the most, I would reach the 22 pointsso it would stay at the limit of the classification and to advance would depend on the results of the rest of the teams that are in the lower part of the table.