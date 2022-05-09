Women’s League: Pereira vs. Cali was suspended and leaves the draw in suspense

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Pereira vs. Cali.
This Monday the quotas for the quarterfinals were defined, but a result is missing.
May 09, 2022, 06:54 PM
This Monday the last date of the first phase of the women’s league was played football in Colombia, to define the remaining quotas for the quarterfinals.
On this day, 4 quotas were defined for the next phase of the championship, however, the match between Pereira and Cali was suspended due to an electrical storm, when the Matecaña team won 1-0.
Thus, the development of the draw, scheduled for this Monday at 7:40 pm, remains in suspense, since if Cali wins by three goals difference, Orsomarso, who is currently out, enters.
La Dimayor has already announced that it will modify the schedule of the draw until the match can be concluded.
Results
Equity 4-1 Real Santander
Pereira 1-0 Cali
Junior 2-0 Llaneros
Orsomarso 0-1 Santa Fe
National 1-3 Medellin
Millionairea 1-0 Cortuluá
America 5-1 Tolima
Classified: America, CaliSanta Fe, Medellin, Millionaires, Junior, Pereira and Llaneros.
SPORTS
May 09, 2022, 06:54 PM
