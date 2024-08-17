Deportivo Cali is getting closer to winning its second title in the Women’s League. After winning 2-1 in the first leg last Sunday at the Palmaseca stadium, they now beat Santa Fe 0-2 at El Campín.

The first goal of the second leg of the final was scored by Manuela Paví, in the 12th minute, after a great assist by Michelle Vásquez. The goal had to be reviewed by the VAR, as the Oriental’s assistant, Viviana Quintero, raised the flag for an offside that did not exist.

With the same protagonists, Michelle Vásquez in the assist and Manuela Paví in the definition, Cali scored 0-2, in the 45+2 minute, in a great counterattack.

Paví scored five goals in the current edition of the Women’s League. She had missed the first match of the final because she arrived with a muscle problem from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

News in development.

