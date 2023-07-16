Latin America has seen 13 women preside over their country: Nicaragua, Panama, Costa Rica, Chile, Argentina(2), Brazil, Bolivia (2), Ecuador, Honduras, Haiti and Peru. Of the 13, seven were elected and the other six served temporarily for various reasons.

In Mexico there have been six candidates to preside over the executive power. With the exception of Josefina Vazquez Motathey all had less than 3% of the votes counted.

1982 Rosario Ibarra de Piedra PRT 1.84%

1988 Rosario Ibarra de Piedra PRT 0.39%

1994 Cecilia Soto PT 2.75%

1994 Marcela Lombardo PPS 0.47%

2006 Patricia Market PSD 2.78%

2012 Josefina Vázquez Mota PAN 26.1%

2018 Margarita Zavala resigned weeks before the elections

The appeal of a woman president is the hope of changing a legacy of poverty and corruption that has been exacerbating six-year term after six-year term. Since 1976, every president has left Mexico worse off than it was when they took office. With the exception of the year 2000, since 1982, six women have wanted to end the status quo. His efforts have crashed against a cultural wall that seems to be finally giving way.

Today it seems that the contest for the presidency of our republic will be between two women. The big difference between the two is that one probably doesn’t have a voice of its own, while the other seems like she really wants and can change the six-year legacy because Mexico deserves more.

It is not about returning to the old regime or perpetuating the current one.. We have to invent a new Mexico. A transparent and competitive Mexico. A Mexico inclusive and equal opportunity. A Mexico that fills us with pride and hope. To achieve that Mexico, I don’t think it’s a question of gender only, unless the president sits in the chair, not in the briefcase.

