Of Health editorial team

Awarded to eight people who have dedicated their professional lives to women’s well-being and health in the fields of scientific research, information, culture and civil commitment

From the prevention and treatment of tumors, to medical-scientific research to respond to health needs, up to the protection of women’s civil rights: these are the areas in which the winners of the «De Sanctis Prize for social health», selected by a jury chaired by the president of the Superior Council of Health Franco Locatelli and composed, among others, of the patron of the Award Gianni Letta, the minister of University and Research Anna Maria Bernini, the president of the Cnr-National Council of research Maria Chiara Carrozza, by the president of the Technical Scientific Commission of Aifa-Italian Medicines Agency Patrizia Popoli, by Paola Severino former Minister of Justice. This year it was theresocial commitment to women’s well-being and health the theme of the third edition of the initiative, promoted by the De Sanctis Foundation with the patronage of Egualia and the unconditional support of ABC Farmaceutici, Accord Healthcare Italia, Baxter, DOC Generici, EG, LFM, Medac Pharma, Viatris Italia Srl, SALF, Teva Italy; in collaboration with Terna Driving Energy, Aci, Pro Format Comunicazione and the Athesis publishing group and with the patronage of Rai. See also Covid, Magnani infectious disease specialist: "With monoclonals avoided hospitalizations even at no vax"

Social and legislative experience areas For the area «

Social experiences

» the oncologist Adriana Bonifacino was awarded for having understood and practiced her entire long career as a specialist as a «joyful mission, providing thousands of women with direct help, a network to rely on through the IncontraDonna Foundation, information and screening campaigns with the Red Arrow» and then, «for having activated training projects, for the rescue and health prevention offered to fragile and homeless people”.

The prize for «

Legislative Area

» was awarded to Adriana Lodi Faustini Fustini for «having opened new perspectives to working mothers, forced to give up employment or relegated to the breastfeeding rooms of factories, with the opening of nurseries first in Bologna and then in Italy, thanks to the law she strongly supported».





Research For the area

«Research»

Professor Maria Rescigno was awarded for her commitment to better understanding the mechanisms underlying the genesis and progression of tumors (including those affecting women) including the study of the microbiota and the influence it exerts on the response of the immune system to tumors. Furthermore, an ex aequo award goes to the memory of Professor Rosalind Franklin for her «enormous legacy to women and men all over the world»: as we read on the researcher’s tomb, in the Jewish cemetery of Willesden in London, «her research and His discoveries about viruses remain a lasting benefit to humanity.” See also Covid infections on the rise in Italy: what Bassetti, Gismondo, Pregliasco say

Good practice For the area «Good practice» the oncologist Lucia Del Mastro was awarded for her contribution to the lives of women affected by cancer, thanks to the development of a protocol, published in the magazine JAMA, capable of preserving the fertility of young women who must undergo chemotherapy. Award, ex aequo, to the gynecologist Marcello Ceccaroni for his studies aimed at protecting women’s health and quality of life and, in particular, for having developed a pioneering surgical technique for the treatment of complex endometriosis (Negrar Method) and for his cutting-edge interventions in the field of severe oncological surgery, which have restored hope to many patients.

Institutional experiences and communication For the area «Institutional experiences» Carla Vittoria Maira was awarded for having founded Atena Donna (as part of the Atena Foundation) which deals with female prevention and for having wanted the establishment of the national women’s health day (22 April), while for the area «Communication» the prize was awarded to La Stampa journalist Annalisa Cuzzocrea for her commitment to protecting women’s rights, especially the most fragile and defenseless ones. See also Wittum (AZ): "For R&D we will invest 97 million in Italy in 2023-24"