Prevention ‘in pink’ takes off thanks to Atena Donna, who on the occasion of the eighth National Women’s Health Day announces an initiative in collaboration with Ita Airways: Saturday 22 April, the date on which the anniversary is celebrated, flight attendants of the company will read passengers an invitation to prevention message and all Ita flight personnel will wear a bracelet with the claim #preventiontakesquota.

“Ten years of commitment to spread the culture of prevention and help address the issue of women’s health”. This is the milestone that Atena Donna – a space dedicated to women’s health within the Atena onlus Foundation – will also celebrate with the ‘Fiume in Rosa’ women’s sports morning, an amateur regatta on the Tiber organized by the Foundation on 22 April at 11.30 at the Aniene Rowing Club. The event aims to celebrate the National Day for Women’s Health, conceived by the non-profit Atena Foundation and promoted together with the Ministry of Health, which helps women to have access to information and free screening throughout the national territory thanks to the participation of numerous hospitals, health facilities and local associations. Once again the godmother of the initiative will be the actress Rocío Muñoz Morales, who has always been at Athena’s side.

With the regatta, the non-profit organization launches “an invitation to all women to take care of their health through prevention”. The slogan will be #focus on your health and is also written on the bracelets that will be distributed to all the participants, commissioned from the Made in prison association. On board the boats there will be both women who have undergone breast surgery and who practice rowing as a rehabilitation exercise, and athletes from numerous clubs. Thanks to the collaboration with the Igea Foundation, tests will be carried out during the regatta with cognitive status check interviews for the women who have booked. “The passage on the river of the participants, all in pink T-shirts, will be a good sign of determination and commitment to women”, highlights Athena in a note.

The event will not only take place in the capital, but also in 25 other locations in Italy: Avignana (Turin), Brindisi, Cagliari, Castelforte (Latina), Castel Gandolfo (Rome), Corgeno (Varese), Empoli (Florence), Fano , Florence, Gorizia, Latina, Livorno, Maiori (Salerno), Mestre (Venice), Milan, Montefeltro, Padua, Palermo, Pordenone, Toscolano Maderno (Brescia), Turin, Treviso, Trieste, Varese and Venice.

Athena, a non-profit organization dedicated to research, founded and chaired by the neurosurgeon Giulio Maira – recalls the note – has also been at the forefront for years for information on the prevention and treatment of pathologies affecting women, from birth to old age, thanks to the commitment of Carla Vittoria Maira, president of Atena Donna. The Foundation was also present at the conference ‘Women’s health: guaranteeing equity and appropriateness of care’, organized on April 21st at the Ministry of Health in the presence of Minister Orazio Schillaci, as promoter of the national day dedicated to women’s health.

Athena will also enter the women’s prisons, with the aim of “offering restricted women, agents and educators who serve in penitentiary facilities the opportunity to undergo free health screenings”. The initiative is part of the ‘Atena Together’ project, which is spread throughout the country thanks to a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Justice and the Department of Penitentiary Administration (Dap). In particular, on the occasion of tomorrow’s anniversary, Athena has organized meetings in the women’s section of the San Vittore prison in Milan. On April 18, a first information and counseling appointment was held with Patrizia Presbitero, on cardiological prevention for women’s health, and after the week of National Day, cardiological check-ups and screening visits will be scheduled for inmates and policewomen.