Free cancer screenings for about 100 women in conditions of greater social and economic fragility today in front of the Ministry of Health. And over 50 screening, diagnosis and awareness initiatives throughout Italy. This is also how the VIII National Women’s Health Day is celebrated, scheduled for tomorrow 22 April, established and promoted on the initiative of the Ministry of Health and the Atena Onlus Foundation. This morning at the Lungotevere Ripa dicastery, it was presented by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, and a large number of experts during the meeting ‘Women’s Health: guaranteeing equity and appropriateness of care’, focused on gender medicine, the cancer prevention, research, management of psychosocial risks for female workers.

In the square in front of the ministry, breast examinations, mammograms, breast ultrasounds, gynecological examinations, transvaginal ultrasounds and Pap Tests were offered free of charge thanks to the mobile units of the ‘Caravan of prevention’ of Komen Italia, founded by Riccardo Masetti, director of the Integrated Breast Center of the A. Gemelli Irccs University Hospital Foundation in Rome. Recipients of the controls 100 women in conditions of greater social and economic fragility, thanks to the collaboration of the Inmp-National Institute for Health, Migration and Poverty and the Community of Sant’Egidio.

“Like Komen Italia, Gemelli Isola and Policlinico Gemelli – explains Masetti to Adnkronos Salute – we offer our practical contribution in promoting prevention. We have brought three of our mobile units to offer the concrete possibility of doing pelvic and breast ultrasound, clinic visits and everything you need to protect yourself from the most dangerous tumors of women”. In addition to the campers present today in Rome at the Ministry of Health “we have three others that continuously travel around Italy and we have offered more than 180,000 women the opportunity to get tested”. The ‘Caravan of prevention’ will continue its journey and will stop in the Health Village of the Race for the Cure, scheduled from 4 to 7 May at the Circus Maximus.