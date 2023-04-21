“The pharmacist, as the first point of reference for citizens’ health, plays a leading role in promoting the culture of prevention, through screening campaigns and education initiatives on correct lifestyles”. This was underlined by Andrea Mandelli, president of the Federation of Italian Pharmacists’ Orders (Fofi), on the eve of National Women’s Health Day. “The initiative sees the network of community pharmacists engaged in numerous initiatives on the national territory, confirming the great sensitivity towards the issue of promoting women’s health”, underlines Fofi in a note.

“The well-being of the family and of the entire community passes through the protection of women’s health – highlights Mandelli – For this reason it is important to raise awareness and support women in taking care of themselves, at all ages. The data tell us that women live longer than men, but they get sicker and spend more years in ill health, often putting the care of others before their own well-being.” The president of pharmacists invites us not to forget “that actions aimed at promoting women’s health have positive effects on the entire community, in consideration of the role played by women in protecting the health of the whole family”.

“As Minister Schillaci recalled – concludes Mandelli – this Day is also an opportunity to reaffirm the importance of applying a gender approach in health care, from clinical practice to the organization of the supply of services, aimed at promoting a greater appropriateness and fairness of care as a founding part of the right to health and, as such, the primary objective of the National Health Service on which the commitment of the entire category of pharmacists converges”.