DDanish setback before the knockout phase: Germany's handball players suffered their first defeat at the World Cup and missed out on winning the group at the end of the main round. The team of national coach Markus Gaugisch lost in the cauldron of Herning against hosts and title contenders Denmark 28:30 (13:15) and suffered their first setback after five wins shortly before the quarter-finals.

“It's a shame that we couldn't reward ourselves for another performance with a lot of character,” said Gaugisch, “we came very close, never gave up and found good solutions. Now we are through in second place. We have to take the good feeling with us from all the good things.”

The German team will have to improve if they are to dream of their first medal since winning bronze at the 2007 World Cup. Although captain Emily Bölk and her teammates showed a courageous performance and great morale, a weak phase at the beginning of the second half cost them a possible victory against the European runner-up.

Sweden is the opponent in the quarterfinals

The best German thrower in front of around 10,000 spectators in the Jyske Bank Boxen was Bölk with five goals. However, the backcourt player was shown a red card in the 47th minute after her third time penalty and was no longer allowed to intervene in the final phase.







Germany finished the main round group III with 8:2 points in second place behind the Danes with the same number of points. The opponent in the quarter-finals on Wednesday is Sweden, fifth in the European Championship. The DHB team had already secured its place in the knockout round and thus also its planned participation in an Olympic qualifying tournament in the spring of next year.

From now on we are “on the hunt”, Gaugisch had said before the game: “We have no pressure, but we are keen.” The German team, in which playmaker Alina Grijseels was able to take part again after her forced break (Horse Kiss), was keen to do so. clearly noticeable from the start.

Poor utilization of opportunities

In defense, Bölk and Co. tackled courageously, in attack they repeatedly combined cleverly through the Danish defense and could often only be stopped by fouls. In particular, the circular runner game about Julia Behnke and Lisa Antl went like clockwork.







The fact that Germany were still behind at the break was primarily due to their exploitation of opportunities. When Mareike Thomaier missed the third German penalty at 9:11 (21st), Coach Gaugisch was tearing his hair out.

However, the DHB team did not allow themselves to be discouraged and a short time later they equalized again through Bölk (13:13). However, four minutes without a goal of their own cost us a better result at halftime.

After the break, the German team initially appeared unfocused, Denmark pulled away to five goals within ten minutes (17:22). But led by an energetic Bölk, Germany crawled up to 20:23 – and then didn't let themselves be shocked by the sending off of the backcourt player.

With the score at 23:24, Antje Döll even had the equalizer in her hands nine minutes before the end. But the left winger failed to counter-attack with a free stand and Denmark decided the game on the other side.