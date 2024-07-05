Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 04/07/2024 – 23:52

Coach Cristiano Rocha announced this Thursday (4) the list of 14 athletes chosen to represent Brazil at the Paris Olympic Games in the women’s handball tournament. The call-up was made after a 20-day training period in Rio de Janeiro.

The Brazilian team for the Paris Games will be made up of goalkeepers Gabi and Renata, forwards Adriana Doce, Jéssica and Larissa, point guards Bruna, Gabriela Bitolo, Giulia, Jhennifer, Kelly, Mariane and Patricia Matieli and pivots Marcela and Tamires. The squad also includes substitutes Samara, Ana Cláudia and Babi. Veteran goalkeeper Babi is the last remaining member of the 2013 World Cup winning team.

Brazil will travel to Europe next week, where it will complete the final stretch of preparations for the Paris Games. The Brazilian team, which is in Group B, will make its debut at 9 am (Brasília time) on July 25, when it will face Spain. Three days later, starting at 4 am, it will face Hungary.

On the 30th, Brazil will face a very difficult match against the host and current world and Olympic champion France. The match will start at 2:00 p.m. The following day, starting at 4:00 a.m., the Brazilian team will take to the court to face the Netherlands. The Brazilian team’s last match in the initial phase of the competition will be against Angola, starting at 9:00 a.m. on August 3.