Ahen the VfL Wolfsburg players sank onto the pitch after the final whistle, it wasn’t clear whether it was out of disappointment or exhaustion. For 97 minutes, FC Barcelona challenged the players from Lower Saxony and often stressed them out. A high-class, at times brilliant Champions League final in Eindhoven ended with the Catalans winning 3-2 against Wolfsburg, who showed that they deservedly played on the biggest stage of European women’s club football. But they also had to realize that Barca is the deserved champion in 2023.

After a strong performance by the Spaniards, their jubilation choreography was impressive, while the Germans were left with only the sad role of the spectators. After a show of strength against Paris and Arsenal in the previous knockout rounds, VfL’s trip to Europe ended with honor against what is probably the world’s best team at the moment. “We were so close,” said Svenja Huth afterwards on ZDF. “It really hurts right now.”

Barcelona are really pushing the pace

Last year, the “wolves” had already had a traumatic experience against Barcelona. In the hefty 5-1 semi-final first leg defeat at Camp Nou, they were literally overwhelmed by the Catalan attacking power from the start. This had to be prevented in front of 33,000 spectators in the Eindhoven stadium, which had been sold out for weeks. But the Catalans seemed to want to repeat history: After 40 seconds of play, they had their first shot at the goal saved by national goalkeeper Merle Frohms. But the first Wolfsburg offensive was more successful. Ewa Pajor took the ball from Lucy Bronze and took it away – 1-0 for Wolfsburg (3rd). But that didn’t seem to bother the Barca women in their third European Cup final in three years. And given the constant pressure they had to resist, based on technical brilliance and skillful positional play, the Lower Saxony team could have guessed that they would have a day of work ahead of them.

Every combined entry into the Wolfsburg penalty area meant an alarm. The Catalans pushed the pace enormously, kept VfL busy with high intensity, and took every free kick quickly to keep the game fast and not give their opponents a break. Negligent from FCB’s point of view that the top chances of Paredes (13th), Aitana (27th) and Hansen (34th) didn’t result in a goal.



Invested a lot, won nothing: the women of VfL Wolfsburg in the final against FC Barcelona

:



Image: Reuters



And what did the defensively stressed women from Wolfsburg do? They scored another goal. In one of the few Wolfsburg relief attacks, Pajor crossed in front of the goal – and Alexandra Popp scored (37th). In added time in the first half, VfL goalkeeper Frohms thwarted the goal through Salma, who appeared free in front of her.







The question before the restart: Did the Spaniards appear worn out by Wolfsburg’s efficiency or spurred on by the crazy gameplay up to that point? The answer was clear: within three minutes, the Spanish champions equalized against the German cup winners. Patri scored twice from close range, each skillfully freed – first with his foot (48th), then with his head (51st). Lead playful, everything open again.

Wolfsburg’s hope that the majority of the audience could keep up with the Germans due to the three Dutch women in the VfL starting line-up was not fulfilled. The FCB fans were clearly superior in numbers and voices. Just like their team on the pitch. When the Wolfsburg women started two promising counterattacks by the tireless attacker Pajor but completed them imprecisely (68th, 69th), they almost missed the knockout themselves in return. A slapstick insert from the VfL back team made it possible for the former Wolfsburg woman Fridolina Rolfö (70 .) to turn the match completely.

As a result, the Catalans took some speed out of their game, but without losing significant possession of the ball. The offensive changes by VfL coach Tommy Stroot ensured a final offensive with the very last of his strength. But then it was gone for the “wolves”, the chance of the third European Cup triumph in the club’s history.







“It’s super annoying because we invested a lot and I think we deserved more,” said Kathrin Hendrich later: “On the other hand, Barça is also the deserved winner.” Overall, the final was an “outstanding experience”. , said the defender, “It was just pure goosebumps.”