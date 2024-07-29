The Superintendency of Industry and Commerce announced that it will not close the investigation it is carrying out into Dimayor and the FCF for alleged obstruction of the development of women’s soccer in the country.

The investigation seeks to clarify whether the two entities have participated in a system that has not allowed women’s football in Colombia to evolve, a debate that has been on the table for some time and in which the professional women’s football league in the country is included as the main affected party.

Details of the investigation

According to the statement released by the SIC, Dimayor, its 29 affiliated clubs and the Colombian Football Federation offered guarantees that the accusations were unfounded. However, these were not considered sufficient to end the investigation and it will continue.

The behaviors that are being investigated have to do with the hiring, the salary factor of the players’ connection to their clubs, the resources rejected by the national government and the transmission of the matches. All this, having a comparison with the male discipline that is already much more evolved.

This investigation has not yet reached a conclusion, but at least it is known that it will not cease with the appeals filed by the two accused entities. Therefore, it is hoped that in time an end will be reached that can clarify the facts investigated and provide a response to the crisis facing women’s football in the country.

The full statement from the SIC

“The Superintendency of Industry and Commerce rejected the offers of guarantees

presented by DIMAYOR, the COLOMBIAN FOOTBALL FEDERATION and 29 clubs

investigated for allegedly developing a system aimed at hindering the promotion and development of professional women’s football in the country since 2017. The purpose of the offers was to end early the administrative investigation being conducted against them. However, the Superintendency found that these offers were not sufficient to suspend and/or modify the conduct under investigation. The decision adopted implies that the Superintendency will continue to develop the administrative investigation in order to clarify the facts under investigation and determine whether to proceed with sanctions or to file a case against the persons involved.

As background information it is important to highlight that the Superintendency is

The Commission is investigating whether the following behaviors have occurred: (i) the standardization of fundamental clauses in employment contracts for the hiring of female professional soccer players (duration and image rights); (ii) the development of agreements on the value of players’ salaries (determination of salary caps and salary table); (iii) the reluctance to use and/or receive the resources offered by the National Government for the promotion and development of women’s soccer in Colombia; and (iv) the transmission of tournaments organized for the Women’s Professional League under harmful conditions compared to men’s soccer.

When carrying out an analysis of each of the offers made by the Office of the

Superintendent, through Resolution No. 42122 of July 26, 2024, the

The Superintendency rejected the commitments offered, finding that they were not sufficient to suspend or modify the conduct under investigation. In particular, the Superintendency found that the offers (i) were about commitments aimed at complying with the law, (ii) were not effective in suspending or modifying all of the conduct under investigation, (iii) did not conform to the policy of promoting and protecting competition, and/or (iv) were not structural for the Women’s Professional League market.

The decision adopted does not imply any prejudgment of the investigated conduct and

“There is no appeal against this.”