The Diego Maradona Cup will not have an end between Boca and River. Perhaps the Copa Libertadores has it, although for this they will both have to succeed in their visits to Brazil (Marcelo Gallardo’s team has it more difficult after the 3-0 defeat in the first leg). And there could also be a superclassic in the definition of the Transitional Tournament of women’s football. The first step was taken by Núñez’s team, who agreed to the decisive duel after defeating UAI Urquiza on penalties after drawing 2 to 2 in the auxiliary court of San Lorenzo.

In order to celebrate, those led by Daniel Reyes, who had won Group D of the contest and eliminated Independiente in the quarterfinals, had to rebuild after being at a disadvantage twice during the 90 minutes. At 25 minutes into the first half, Marina Delgado put Villa Lynch’s team ahead, winner of the last two official AFA tournaments.

At 32 minutes, Carolina Birizamberri pardoned for the Millionaires with a shot from outside the area. But five minutes before the close of the first chapter, the Van went ahead again with an Olympic goal from Romina Núñez, who took advantage of a weak response from goalkeeper and captain María Florencia Chiribelo.

.

It seemed that UAI Urquiza, who had stayed with zone B of this tournament and in the quarterfinals had beaten Gimnasia and Esgrima La Plata, was heading towards a new final, but after 35 minutes of the second period Lourdes Lezcano appeared to prolong the suspension and postpone the resolution of the duel until the definition by penalties.

At the time of the shots from 11 meters, for River Mercedes Pereyra, Carolina Birizamberri and Lourdes Lezcano converted, while Agustina Vargas’ shot crashed into one of the posts. For UAI Urquiza only Daiana Falfán scored. Meanwhile, María Florencia Chiribelo stopped Yohana Masagli’s shot, while Romina Núñez and Catalina Primo deflected theirs.

“At the start we couldn’t find our game and we made mistakes, I was wrong, but we kept a cool head. Although it cost us, we tried to stay organized and went out to win it in the second half. We tried very hard, even though it didn’t hit us on the arc. But football gives revenge and today it gave it to me immediately. I was able to do my job when I had to do it, “said goalkeeper Chiribelo, who was excited about a final with Boca:” They are those games that one always wants to play, hopefully it happens. “

To know if that happens, we will have to wait until Sunday, when the other semifinal will be played: Boca and San Lorenzo will be measured from 9 at the UAI Urquiza stadium (TNT Sports will broadcast).

The Xeneizes have had a perfect gait so far: they won all three matches in their area and thrashed Platense 8-0 in the quarterfinals. They converted 24 points and still did not see their bow violated. For their part, the Santitas also prevailed in their three initial phase commitments, although in the quarters they had to go to penalties to leave Racing on the road after drawing 0-0.