San Mamés, Mestalla, Anoeta, the Wanda Metropolitano, Villamarín, the Ciutat de Valencia … and the Camp Nou. The Barça temple joins the great Spanish stadiums that have hosted women’s football matches in recent years. And he will do it on Three Kings Day (18:00) with a Catalan derby between Barça and Espanyol. A historic event that will lack the warmth of the fans in the stands due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that responds to the popular claim of recent times.

The meeting at the Camp Nou takes up the assault of women’s football on the big stadiums, an inertia that was also slowed by the pandemic. Last season, suspended since March due to the COVID-19 crisis, there was a decline in openings in large elite temples. So, Atlético did not hold a women’s match at the Wanda, which has been hosting matches in this category for two consecutive years.

Yes they opened their doors in the League on Heliodoro Rodríguez López (Granadilla-Betis, with 1,351 spectators), San Mamés (Athletic-Barça, with 32,068), the Reale Arena (Real-Athletic, 28,367) or the Columbian (Sporting de Huelva). To these stadiums was added Riazor, which welcomed 7,569 spectators for a Depor-Valencia (7-2) in the Cup.

For its part, it will not be the first time that the Camp Nou has held a match between female teams. He already did it on several occasions between 1967 and 1971, with an outstanding date: December 25, 1970, which corresponds to the first match played by the pioneers of Barça, without recognition then by the club. Thus, 50 years later, the female Barça returns to the Camp Nou and does so to make their official debut in the Barça season. Its historical moment joins that of other clubs that have been able to debut and celebrate several matches in first-rate stadiums.

The Wanda Metropolitano broke the world record in 2019



It is worth mentioning the historic Atlético-Barça Classic (0-2) in the Wanda Metropolitano. This match, played in March 2019, managed to break the world record for attendance at a women’s club match (60,739 spectators). San Mamés has also starred in great events, which regularly hosts women’s matches, with its record in an Athletic-Atlético (48,121).

Both success stories lead a list of stadiums in which, in addition to those mentioned above, would be the RCDE Stadium (Espanyol), El Sadar (Osasuna), La Romareda (Zaragoza), Vallecas Stadium (Rayo), Mendizorroza (Alavés) or Carlos Belmonte (Albacete), among others. On the opposite side, without matches in this category in recent years, there were the Santiago Bernabéu or the Camp Nou, which will settle this pending account tomorrow. Now it remains to be seen when his eternal rival, whose career in women’s football has just begun, will step forward.