Luis Rubiales clings to his presidential chair in the Royal Spanish Football Federation and the reactions in the world of football have not been long in coming. Alexia Putellas, the queen of women’s football, has spoken for the first time about the controversy of the kiss between Luis Rubiales and Jenni Hermoso, after the speech of the federation boss. “This is unacceptable. It’s over. With you partner, Jenni Hermoso », she has claimed in a forceful tweet. After the events, the team’s dressing room remained silent, giving public support to the striker whenever necessary.

The forward of Barcelona is the first player of the current world champion to speak after what happened this Friday in the Assembly. She joined many other double Ballon d’Or winners such as Cata Coll, goalkeeper for Spain’s winning women’s team in Australia. “I’m sorry that 23 soccer players are not the protagonists… it’s over,” said the international, with the same opinion as Athenea del Castillo, Misa Rodríguez or the MVP of the past women’s World Cup, Aitana Bonmatí. “There are limits that cannot be crossed and we cannot tolerate this. We are with you, partner,” she said. “The victim is you,” highlighted Irene Paredes, a guide without a bracelet for female Spain in Australia.

Other important players from Spain such as Patri Guijarro, Nerea Eizagirre or Lola Gallardo, three of those who gave up playing in the World Cup with Vilda in charge, have also supported the top scorer in the history of La Roja. “Unfortunate to reach this point to believe that the complaints of months ago were real,” said the first. «Very quickly, people who had to give up their dreams to defend certain values ​​were found to be right. And dignified and basic conditions, “said the Atletico de Madrid goalkeeper. Maite Oroz, who was left out on the last World Cup tournament list, criticized that what has happened “cannot be allowed, it is shameful and unacceptable.”

In addition, the president of the Navarre Football Federation, Rafa del Amo, announced his resignation from the post of president of the National Women’s Football Committee as he is the only member of the Spanish federation who has demanded the resignation of Luis Rubiales during the Assembly and in the one that the maximum head of the organism has refused to leave the position.

The Association of Spanish Soccer Players (AFE) has also issued a statement, which is precisely the union that Rubiales led for years. After describing the speech of its former president as “embarrassing”, the AFE has considered that in the face of “the grotesque starring, Luis Rubiales should not continue to be one more minute in charge of the RFEF.” Immediately afterwards, the union regrets that “Jennifer was the one who found herself in a position of weakness before a superior who incredibly wanted to present herself as the victim with her explanations in the Assembly.” The AFE also considers that after this Assembly, “the image of Spanish sport, both nationally and internationally, has once again been seriously damaged by Luis Rubiales, who with his actions every day puts Spain’s candidacy to organize the 2030 World Cup”.

One of the first to show his opinion was Iker Casillas, clear and concise: “Shame on others.” Minutes later, he specified: “We would have to spend these five days talking about our girls, about the joy they gave us all, to boast of a title that we did not have in women’s football but…”. For several footballers the ‘speech’ of the president of the Federation has not gone unnoticed either, even for some, like David De Gea, who usually keep a low profile on networks, have broken their silence. “My ears are bleeding,” added the former Manchester United goalkeeper.

On the other hand, Borja Iglesias confessed in networks to be “freaking out”, in addition to announcing his resignation from the National Team “until things change.” His teammate at Betis, Héctor Bellerín, also spoke about it: “He is a real shame. They are facts for which someone cannot go unpunished.