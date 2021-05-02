E.There was that moment when superiority seemed to become superiority. That was on April 1st after the sovereign success in the Champions League quarter-finals against the Swedish representatives from Rosengaard. The women of FC Bayern Munich had lined up 26 wins in a row in all three competitions, with a goal difference of 104: 6.

So you couldn’t be better equipped for the crucial phase of the season. Actually. Because at the beginning of May, the Munich women are pretty stunned. After being out of the DFB Cup semi-finals, they also missed the Champions League final on Sunday in London. After the 2-1 first leg success in Munich, the team of head coach Jens Scheuer had to admit defeat at Chelsea FC 1: 4 despite a big fight.

Now two of three possible titles are gone – and even the German championship title is in danger. So everything that they have built up in a convincing manner over months of work is threatening to slip through the fingers of the Bayern women. Because after a home defeat against Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga, the eternal opponent VfL Wolfsburg has moved up to two points and also opponents on Sunday.

The Munich women can not shake long after the bitter semi-final in the premier class, because the Bundesliga summit must not be lost under any circumstances. But the intense, exciting, sometimes thrilling match at Chelsea will keep the team busy for a while. “The disappointment is huge. We played a good game. Chelsea were not the better, but the more effective team, ”said Scheuer. After the early deficit by Francesca Kirby (11th), Munich’s Sarah Zadrazil (29th) scored a dream goal in the corner to equalize in the meantime, before Ji So-Yun (38th) ensured the 2-1 halftime lead for the English women.

As the match headed for extra time, the former Wolfsburg Pernille Harder (84th) headed after a free kick to make it 3-1. Twice the energetic FCB women were close to the connection goal and thus to progress. It was not until the final second, when Munich goalkeeper Laura Benkarth had stormed along, that Kirby scored the 4-1 final score. “We made too many individual mistakes,” says Scheuer.

Unleashed power in England

The encounter in the Kingsmeadow Stadium also had something of a substitute duel between the German Bundesliga and the English Women’s Super League (WSL). The result can definitely be seen as a sign that the local league, which for years naturally described itself as the best and most balanced in the world, is no longer able to cope with the power unleashed on the island.

Even with the top addresses in France and Spain, the players can now get hold of lucrative contracts. But only in England have many financially strong clubs set out to invest in women’s football at the same time. The Bundesliga clubs can only dream of a multi-million dollar TV deal, as recently concluded there.

Record transfer fee for women

The WSL has developed a magnetic attraction for the top female players on the continent. Also from the Bundesliga. For example, with the national player Melanie Leupolz, who landed in Chelsea and played for FCB from 2014 to 2020, most recently as captain.

Or Pernille Harder, Europe’s Footballer of the Year. The Danish world-class offensive player was the most influential Bundesliga player and was still employed at the Aller until last summer before she moved to the Thames. For the record transfer fee in women’s football, as it was called from Wolfsburg. The talk is of around 350,000 euros. The players who emigrated to England report that the conditions for the women on the club campus are very close to those of the men’s teams. There can be no question of that at FC Bayern.

Knowledge has never been more valuable Get free access to all articles on FAZ.NET for 30 days with F +. READ F + NOW



The fact that the Bundesliga could fall behind more and more internationally is also due to the fact that little is happening at the German Football Association and at the clubs beyond good-sounding declarations of intent. And the seemingly cemented conditions at the top. Since 2013, the Wolfsburg women (six titles) and the Munich women (two) have been fighting for the German championship among themselves – usually with an enormous lead over the rest of the teams. In the medium term, only Frankfurter Eintracht, formerly 1st FFC Frankfurt, can be trusted to break into this phalanx in the medium term.

Between 2013 and 2015, the Champions League trophy went into German display cabinets (two in Wolfsburg and one in Frankfurt), after which it was spoiled for five years in a row for Olympique Lyon. For the Bayern women it was the second semi-final participation in the Champions League after 2019 without a happy ending. The final on May 16 in Gothenburg will now be played by Chelsea and FC Barcelona – the Bundesliga is just watching.