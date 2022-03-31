Barcelona qualified for the semifinals of the Women’s Champions League after winning 5-2 in the second leg against Real Madrid. They did it in their own stadium and in front of some 91,553 fans. In this way, they broke the world record for attendance in a competitive women’s match.

This Wednesday, March 30, will be remembered as a historic day in women’s football. In front of a total of 91,553 spectators, Barcelona qualified for the semifinals of the Champions League and broke the absolute record for attendance in a women’s game. The Barça club came close to filling the more than 99,000 seats at the Camp Nou.

BARCELONA (SPAIN), 03/30/2022.- Atmosphere presented by the Camp Nou stadium, during the return match of the quarterfinals of the Women’s Champions League between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, this Wednesday in Barcelona. A total of 91,553 spectators witnessed the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou, which broke the absolute record for attendance in a women’s game by exceeding the 90,195 who attended the final of the 1999 World Cup between the United States and China. © Alejandro Garcia / EFE

Until then, the highest number of spectators in a women’s soccer game was held by the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena when some 90,195 fans attended the 1999 World Cup final between the United States and China.

The match, the first official one that the women’s Barça plays with the public at the Camp Nou, also broke the attendance record for a club match. The Wanda Metropolitano de Madrid had it, when some 60,739 went to watch the match between Atlético de Madrid and Barça in 2019.

Likewise, this Wednesday’s classic became the women’s Champions League match with the highest number of people, surpassing the 50,112 people who attended the Olympiastadion in Munich in 2012, venue for the final of the highest European competition between Olympique de Lyon and Frankfurt.

Indeed, the Barcelona player Aitana Bonmatí was surprised. In a press conference, the Catalan midfielder assured that she “never would have imagined that this would be possible. We have made history and this will remain for all of us”.

The members, who were able to buy tickets for free, and the fans, who bought tickets at competitive prices, applauded their players. The Real Madrid squad also congratulated their opponents. In this way, they put the finishing touch to a match that will be recorded in the history books.

BARCELONA (SPAIN), 03/30/2022.- Barcelona’s Norwegian striker Caroline Graham (d) celebrates with her teammates after scoring 5-2 during the second leg match of the Women’s Champions League quarterfinals between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, this Wednesday at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona. © Alejandro Garcia / EFE

The players Mapi Leon, Aitana, Pina, Putellas and Hansen scored in favor of the Blaugrana club. Carmona and Zornoza discounted for Madrid. The result of the second leg ended 5-2. In the first leg, the Catalans won 3-1, so the overall result is 8-3.

With EFE and local media