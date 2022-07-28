His followers say that now the quidditchthe game they play in Harry Potteris named quadball. They thus intend to disassociate him from JK Rowling and her alleged transphobia, further evidence that reading does not make you smarter, but it adds color to stupidity.

Stupid are also the controversies that regularly accompany women’s football. “It’s not the same football,” mused those who would never have imagined celebrating a goal and now they fall on their knees before the national team because, according to their curious opinion, if women practice it, it is a more noble sport. The obnoxious secular opium of the people is no longer so pernicious, that it monopolizes the sports section of the news—absolute fallacy, they have long been reduced to Parkour and shark attacks—is more tolerable and the Treasury’s permissiveness with delinquent clubs is less aberrant. They even find it trivial that for the band that Athenea del Castillo made so much her own that they could have asked her to pay the IBI, there are usually brilliant signings of club-states or that they are sponsored by the same FIFA that in November will give it one more layer of Nuclear White to Qatar. Minutiae. Intoxicated by the visibility of such a reviled sport, —three million tuned in to England-Spain— they ask for the salts when Mapi León fights against the English like Gandalf against the Balrog in Khazad-dûm, but, surprise, they will never value the same action in Piqué .

Paradoxically, this absurd denial of the identity of women’s football also serves to ignore it. “Women’s football is a lie” affirms José María García. They are legion who support him and almost none, I bet my Zamorano shirt, has seen more games than those of The Ibericas FC. Both factions have the consolation of finding a new name for their torment, quadball it is discarded, it has already been appropriated by other luminaries.

