The Women’s Copa América was a milestone for the Colombian National Team, which equaled its best historical performance in the tournament by finishing in second place. However, the disappointment that the title could be achieved remained: despite dominating Brazil, the team lost 1-0, in Bucaramanga.

The continental subtitle gave those directed by Nelson Abadía the qualification for the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia 2023 and the Olympic Games in Paris 2024, after being left out in the last Copa América.

After the Cup, and in the midst of the controversy because there will be no Women’s League in the second half, Colombian women’s football is getting ready for several international challenges in the remainder of 2022. It should be remembered that the Senior National Team will have no more official competition this year.

The youth teams prepare for the World Cup

The U-20 National Team, directed by Carlos Paniagua, has its great challenge of the year just a few days away: on August 10, it will debut against Germany in the World Cup of the category, in Costa Rica. Colombia was in group B, which also includes New Zealand and Mexico.

The best performance in this contest was the fourth place achieved in 2010, in Germany, with a team that today still has representation in the senior team: Catalina Pérez (who was summoned when she was only 15 years old), Carolina Arias, Daniela Montoya, Liana Salazar and Tatiana Ariza.

Colombia Women’s U-20 National Team will play the World Cup in Costa Rica.

Also with Carlos Paniagua at the helm, Colombia will play, starting on October 12, the U-17 World Cup in India. The draw made by Fifa left Colombia in group C, along with Spain, China and Mexico.

Colombia has played four times in the World Cup in the category (2008, 2012, 2014 and 2018), but never got past the group stage.

America and Cali get ready, without League, for the Copa Libertadores



For their part, América, league champion, and Deportivo Cali, runner-up, will play the women’s Copa Libertadores, from October 13 to 28, in Ecuador. Conmebol has not yet made the draw for the contest.

America seeks revenge after losing the final of the 2020 edition against Ferroviaria, from Brazil. It will be his third participation, after also reaching the semifinals in 2019. Cali, for its part, will play it for the second time, in 2021, Nacional de Uruguay took it out in the quarterfinals.

SPORTS