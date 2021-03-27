Still in the shadow of men’s football, mainly due to the lack of information from a busier AFA in the future of the Chiqui Tapia presidency, the women’s tournament began this Saturday with the defeat of Boca, the first champion of the “professional” era , against Defensores de Belgrano, for Zone A, and that of River as a visitor to Excursionistas in Zone B of the Apertura tournament.

A few meters from the Bombonera, in the Pedro Pompilio estate, Las Gladiadoras gave another sample of their strength, the one that led them to conquer the domestic tournament and reach the quarterfinals in the Copa Libertadores that was played a few weeks ago in Buenos Aires. At 3 minutes, Yamila Rodríguez scored the first of her goals.

Fabiana Vallejos increased the distance on the scoreboard at 16 minutes and although two later Débora Texeira discounted for Las Dragonas, Rodríguez’s second allowed Boca to go to rest 3 to 1. At the end of the second half, Andrea Ojeda put it definitive figures to the first meeting of the team led by Christian Meloni.

River, a finalist in the last tournament and also a quarterfinalist in the Libertadores, was also relentless in his debut. With goals from Del Trecco, Birizamberri, Pereyra and Penuna, the Millionaires closed the first half 4-0 against Excursionistas in Bajo Belgrano.

In addition, UAI Urquiza was dispatched with six goals against Villa San Carlos, revealing the disparity between one of the best teams and another that adds its first matches in the first division. The goals of the Guerreras were converted by Sandoval -2-, Gaitán, Preininger and Falfán, while Doré discounted for the visit.

Meanwhile, in Valentín Alsina, Lanús won it but Gimnasia ended up taking a point to La Plata after drawing it 3 to 3. Karina Medrano’s team prevailed in the first half due to the goals of Brenda Varela and Daiana Chiclana, but in a flurry a double by Roldán filled the Wolf with enthusiasm. A goal against put the local in front ten minutes from time but at 52 minutes Micaela Lambare, in her debut for the La Plata team, sealed the agonizing tie.

While Racing closes the day with its duel against Deportivo Español at the Tita Mattiussi venue, on Sunday they will complete the first date El Porvenir – San Lorenzo (at 11 on TNT Sports), Comunicaciones – Independiente (at 11), Estudiantes – Platense (at 3pm) and Rosario Central – Huracán, at 3.30pm.

Boca is part of Zone A of the Apertura tournament, along with Deportivo Español (one of those promoted with Communications), El Porvenir, Gimnasia de La Plata, Lanús, Racing, SAT and San Lorenzo. While River is part of the B with UAI Urquiza, Comunicaciones, Estudiantes de La Plata, Excursionistas, Huracán, Independiente, Platense, Rosario Central and Villa San Carlos.

The first four of each group will advance to the quarterfinals, while the semis and the final will be played on neutral court, they go to the quarterfinals. Semis and final, on a neutral court. But the winner will not keep the title, but will be defined after the Closing Tournament, with the same format but the seats reversed.