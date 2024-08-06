Dass es sich um eine besondere Prüfung für Körper und Geist handeln würde, war ihnen spätestens in dem Moment klar geworden, als das Internationale Olympische Komitee den Turnierplan für diese Sommerspiele veröffentlicht hatte. Und Horst Hrubesch wurde zuletzt nicht müde, darauf hinzuweisen, dass er davon ausgeht, dass sich mit an Sicherheit grenzender Wahrscheinlichkeit nicht das beste Frauenteam in diesen Tagen, die mit Reisen und Partien im 72-Stunden-Rhythmus wenig Raum zum Krafttanken bieten, durchsetzen wird, sondern das physisch Robusteste.
Entsprechend nominierte er seinen Kader, der ausgerechnet in der Vorbereitung auf die letzte Hürde, die es auf dem Weg ins Fußballfinale nach Paris zu überwinden galt, durch zwei schlechte Nachrichten an entscheidenden Stellen geschwächt wurde: Wenige Stunden vor der Vorschlussrundenbegegnung mit den Vereinigten Staaten gab der Deutsche Fußball-Bund (DFB) zunächst bekannt, dass Alexandra Popp nicht würde mitmachen können, ehe kurz darauf das zweite Bulletin folgte, das Pläne über den Haufen warf: auch Lea Schüller musste passen.
Mut und Entschlossenheit fehlen
Der Rest der Truppe trotzte den Schreckensmeldungen und präsentierte sich lange mit einem Behauptungswillen, der den Favoriten irritierte, aber letztlich nicht aufhalten konnte: Die Amerikanerinnen gewannen durch ein Tor von Sophia Smith (95. Minute) 1:0 nach Verlängerung.
The fact that the decimated collective managed, even without the two leaders, to keep the confrontation with the North Americans, who have already won gold four times and are once again considered the first title contenders, mostly evenly balanced, was not enough to achieve success.
With the defeat on Tuesday in Lyon, the German attempt to repeat the happy experience of 2016, when they triumphed furiously in Rio de Janeiro, failed. Now there is still the chance to make the end of Hrubesch’s second term as national coach this Friday a memorable event by winning the bronze medal in the small final.
Their opponents will then be Spain, who lost 2:4 to Brazil late on Tuesday evening. It is not certain whether Alexandra Popp will be able to be back in the thick of things at the end of the Tour de France. She was out due to an “infection”, the association said in a statement, while Lea Schüller was unavailable due to inflammation in her knee. Nicole Anyomi (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Sarai Linder (VfL Wolfsburg) were nominated to replace the duo.
During both regular halves, Hrubesch’s team gave a much more stable impression than in the first encounter with this opponent on the last Sunday in July, which ended in a 1:4 loss. Defensively, the Germans were focused on the challenges, blocked passing lanes and prevented the Americans from picking up the pace.
What was missing was courage and determination to cause trouble on the other side; the efforts did not result in more than a shot from Jule Brand, which keeper Alyssa Naeher had no problems with (24th minute). Team USA, for whom Mallory Swanson hit the side netting from a tight angle (61st minute), was far from establishing overwhelming dominance, because the DFB women fought back with everything they had.
So it went into extra time, where a misunderstanding between Felicitas Rauch and Ann-Katrin Berger threw the Germans off course: Sophia Smith’s goal put them 1-0 down (95th minute). And despite the unflagging will to work, they then lacked the concentration to use counterattacks more purposefully, and in the case of Laura Freigang’s header, the necessary precision (119th minute) to make up for this powerful goal in the final spurt.
