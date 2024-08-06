Entsprechend nominierte er seinen Kader, der ausgerechnet in der Vorbereitung auf die letzte Hürde, die es auf dem Weg ins Fußballfinale nach Paris zu überwinden galt, durch zwei schlechte Nachrichten an entscheidenden Stellen geschwächt wurde: Wenige Stunden vor der Vorschlussrundenbegegnung mit den Vereinigten Staaten gab der Deutsche Fußball-Bund (DFB) zunächst bekannt, dass Alexandra Popp nicht würde mitmachen können, ehe kurz darauf das zweite Bulletin folgte, das Pläne über den Haufen warf: auch Lea Schüller musste passen.

Mut und Entschlossenheit fehlen

Der Rest der Truppe trotzte den Schreckensmeldungen und präsentierte sich lange mit einem Behauptungswillen, der den Favoriten irritierte, aber letztlich nicht aufhalten konnte: Die Amerikanerinnen gewannen durch ein Tor von Sophia Smith (95. Minute) 1:0 nach Verlängerung.

The fact that the decimated collective managed, even without the two leaders, to keep the confrontation with the North Americans, who have already won gold four times and are once again considered the first title contenders, mostly evenly balanced, was not enough to achieve success.

With the defeat on Tuesday in Lyon, the German attempt to repeat the happy experience of 2016, when they triumphed furiously in Rio de Janeiro, failed. Now there is still the chance to make the end of Hrubesch’s second term as national coach this Friday a memorable event by winning the bronze medal in the small final.

Their opponents will then be Spain, who lost 2:4 to Brazil late on Tuesday evening. It is not certain whether Alexandra Popp will be able to be back in the thick of things at the end of the Tour de France. She was out due to an “infection”, the association said in a statement, while Lea Schüller was unavailable due to inflammation in her knee. Nicole Anyomi (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Sarai Linder (VfL Wolfsburg) were nominated to replace the duo.

During both regular halves, Hrubesch’s team gave a much more stable impression than in the first encounter with this opponent on the last Sunday in July, which ended in a 1:4 loss. Defensively, the Germans were focused on the challenges, blocked passing lanes and prevented the Americans from picking up the pace.

Ann-Katrin Berger parried a shot by Rose Lavelle (3rd minute), after which the defensive line, carefully organised by Marina Hegering (until she was replaced due to injury in the 78th minute), secured the penalty area.

What was missing was courage and determination to cause trouble on the other side; the efforts did not result in more than a shot from Jule Brand, which keeper Alyssa Naeher had no problems with (24th minute). Team USA, for whom Mallory Swanson hit the side netting from a tight angle (61st minute), was far from establishing overwhelming dominance, because the DFB women fought back with everything they had.