Crying, screaming, laughing, and a new Champions League on the clock. Olympique Lyonnais players win their fifth straight Champions League. Among men, only Real Madrid had achieved this feat in the 1950s. By beating the players of Wolfsburg, the Lyonnaises continue to write their legend. “It’s really unbelievable. I have been part of these 5 consecutive Champions Leagues so I am really proud to be part of this team“, welcomed Delphine Cascarino after the meeting.



Deprived of four holders, the footballers had yet to be pragmatic. With two goals in the first half, they sealed the confidence. Despite the reduction in the score by the Germans, Olympique Lyonnais finally won. “It’s a great satisfaction, they had to write history. They started several years ago, and I think they haven’t finished writing it“, launched the coach of the team Jean-Luc Vasseur, after the final.

