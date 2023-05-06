Even down by five goals (4-9), the home team prevails 13-12 in the sprint: on Wednesday we go to Catania. The men’s final is still Pro Recco-Brescia
The field factor is respected this time too, but by a whisker. Roma, always victorious in the home matches of the regular season closed in the lead, made match-1 of the championship final with Orizzonte (13-12), after being down by even five goals in the second half (9-4). A great comeback in a challenge full of emotions, in the sign of a wild Giustini (four goals) and nervousness (the coaches Capanna and Miceli were expelled). Creepy last minutes: on 11-11 it was precisely the Azzurri who realized two numerical superiorities, then Marletta at -1’40” printed a penalty on the crossbar, then the score was set by Palmieri at the end. A first revenge, after the success of Orizzonte in the semi-final of the Italian Cup (13-10). Among the Romans, the center forwards Galardi and Cocchiere also shine. For the guests – reigning champions – the hat-tricks of Marletta and Viacava. It will be played to the best of five: match-2 will be staged on Wednesday in Catania (at 6pm), on Saturday 13th it will be back to Rome. Possible match-4 on the 17th, match-5 on the 21st. All matches on RaiSport. In the first leg for third place, Padova-Trieste 11-1.
In men’s A-1, two games are enough to define the finalists (without surprises): Pro Recco and Brescia will face each other for the eleventh time in a row. The champions, against Telimar, after 18-9 in the first leg won 11-5 in Palermo. The Lombards, returning from 9-8 in the first leg against Ortigia, also suffer in Syracuse but they emerge 11-8. Final on May 16th and 20th, possibly beautiful on the 27th on the field of the team from Recco, leaders in the regular season. The Sicilian derby will award the third place for qualification in the Champions League.
SIS ROME: Eichelberger, Misiti, Galardi 3, Carosi, Giustini 4, Ranalli 3 (1 pen), Picozzi, C. Tabani, Nardini, Di Claudio, A. Cocchiere 2, Andrews 1 pen, Galbani. All. Hut.
EKIPE HORIZON: Condorelli, Halligan 2, Grasso, Viacava 3, Gant, Bettini 2, Palmieri 2, Marletta 3, Gagliardi, Williams, Longo, Leone, Celona. Herds Miceli.
REFEREES: Brazilian and Calabrian.
NOTE: sup. no. Roma 11 (7 goals), Horizon 15 (7). At 30’20” Marletta misses a penalty (crossbar). Out. 3 f. Ranalli on 28′, Viacava on 29′, Giustini on 30′. Exp. Capanna and Miceli for protests.
May 6th – 8.13pm
