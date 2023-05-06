The field factor is respected this time too, but by a whisker. Roma, always victorious in the home matches of the regular season closed in the lead, made match-1 of the championship final with Orizzonte (13-12), after being down by even five goals in the second half (9-4). A great comeback in a challenge full of emotions, in the sign of a wild Giustini (four goals) and nervousness (the coaches Capanna and Miceli were expelled). Creepy last minutes: on 11-11 it was precisely the Azzurri who realized two numerical superiorities, then Marletta at -1’40” printed a penalty on the crossbar, then the score was set by Palmieri at the end. A first revenge, after the success of Orizzonte in the semi-final of the Italian Cup (13-10). Among the Romans, the center forwards Galardi and Cocchiere also shine. For the guests – reigning champions – the hat-tricks of Marletta and Viacava. It will be played to the best of five: match-2 will be staged on Wednesday in Catania (at 6pm), on Saturday 13th it will be back to Rome. Possible match-4 on the 17th, match-5 on the 21st. All matches on RaiSport. In the first leg for third place, Padova-Trieste 11-1.