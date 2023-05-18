Fourth Scudetto in a row, in the fourth match of the series. And there are 23 for the Horizon: “The one who belongs to the group more than any other” exults Tania Di Mario, the Olympic president who decided to dive back into the water in the final with Roma to give a precious contribution of experience. Successful mission against a great rival who had closed the regular season in the lead and therefore enjoyed home advantage, missed in game-3. In Catania, in the jubilation of the home pool, the decisive challenge ends 8-6.

EMOTIONS

—

Eve animated by the controversy of the Roman club, according to which the previous arbitrations had not convinced. Continuous back and forth for three times, in front of coach Silipo: in the last interval it goes 6-6, then Di Mario and Di Marletta’s goals in numerical superiority, first double advantage in the entire match. Surprise man of the match palm: it goes to Leone, who scores a hat-trick in just under 4′ in the third half. Among the defeats, a poker for Andrews. Horizon-Roma had also been a championship challenge in 2019, when the Sicilians prevailed 6-3 in the last act of the Final Six. Martina Miceli celebrates on RaiSport microphones: “Proud of these girls, I’m surprised that at the beginning of the season someone didn’t think we were in the running for the Scudetto. But here we have players from games that count.” And Marco Capanna, Roma coach, compliments their rivals: “They’ve been more concrete, at these levels they’re more used to it than we are. But our character growth is there for all to see, despite the loss of important players in the summer. Surely the scudetto will come sooner or later, also because we have a great club behind us”.