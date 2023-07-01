Women’s final: female referees earn less than men: look at the difference

When the first leg of the Women’s League final ended on Sunday at El Campín, two portraits remained: on the one hand, the roar of the Santa Fe lionesses for the 2-0 victory, and on the other, the confidence of the scarlets of America, who want to turn the score around.

the goals of Karla Viancha and Camila Reyes He has the lionesses very close to reaching the star, which would be the third on his shield.

judges

Jose Borda He was a referee and is now an analyst, so he knows how the subject of judges is in Colombia.

Borda, in the final Millionaires vs. Nationalpointed out that the referees won like this:

Center: $3,700,000

Attendees: $2,515,000

4th Arbitrator: $2,515,000

VAR: $2,515,000

AVAR: $1,853,000

And he dared to make known what the referees will win in the second leg of the women’s final and the difference is overwhelming.

Center $1,200,000

Attendees $800,000 each

4th referee $800,000

