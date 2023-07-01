Saturday, July 1, 2023
Women's final: female referees earn less than men: look at the difference

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 1, 2023
in Sports
0
América receives Santa Fe in Cali.

women's final

female final.

female final.

América receives Santa Fe in Cali.

When the first leg of the Women’s League final ended on Sunday at El Campín, two portraits remained: on the one hand, the roar of the Santa Fe lionesses for the 2-0 victory, and on the other, the confidence of the scarlets of America, who want to turn the score around.

the goals of Karla Viancha and Camila Reyes He has the lionesses very close to reaching the star, which would be the third on his shield.
judges

Jose Borda He was a referee and is now an analyst, so he knows how the subject of judges is in Colombia.

Borda, in the final Millionaires vs. Nationalpointed out that the referees won like this:

Center: $3,700,000
Attendees: $2,515,000
4th Arbitrator: $2,515,000
VAR: $2,515,000
AVAR: $1,853,000

And he dared to make known what the referees will win in the second leg of the women’s final and the difference is overwhelming.

Center $1,200,000
Attendees $800,000 each
4th referee $800,000
