Women’s final: female referees earn less than men: look at the difference

América receives Santa Fe in Cali.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
When the first leg of the Women’s League final ended on Sunday at El Campín, two portraits remained: on the one hand, the roar of the Santa Fe lionesses for the 2-0 victory, and on the other, the confidence of the scarlets of America, who want to turn the score around.
the goals of Karla Viancha and Camila Reyes He has the lionesses very close to reaching the star, which would be the third on his shield.
judges
Jose Borda He was a referee and is now an analyst, so he knows how the subject of judges is in Colombia.
Borda, in the final Millionaires vs. Nationalpointed out that the referees won like this:
Center: $3,700,000
Attendees: $2,515,000
4th Arbitrator: $2,515,000
VAR: $2,515,000
AVAR: $1,853,000
And he dared to make known what the referees will win in the second leg of the women’s final and the difference is overwhelming.
Center $1,200,000
Attendees $800,000 each
4th referee $800,000
EARN 50% LESS
These are the payments received by the referees who whistle the final of the Colombian Women’s League @AmericaCaliFem vs @LeonasSantaFe
Center $1,200,000
Attendees $800,000 each
4th referee $800,000
Female referees, unlike their male colleagues, receive 50% less pay pic.twitter.com/rLLJUeco5V
– joseborda (@joseborda1) June 30, 2023
