INDEPENDENT STARTED WITH THE RIGHT FOOT ⚽ For the Federal Cup, Avellaneda’s team beat Atlético Oberá 5-1. Básquez, Barroso, Midhi, Herrera and Franco scored the winning goals. For her part, Fabiola Loly scored for the Misiones team. ?: AFA Press. pic.twitter.com/aeuYyqRDG2 – Localía Femenina (@LocaliaFemenina) February 4, 2022

Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata was overwhelming in its first match of the contest and beat Santa María de Concordia 11-1 with Goals: Guiñazú (x3), Tévez (x3), Esquivel, Díaz, Silva, Lugo and Pafundi.

For their part, Mariana Gaitán, Daiana Falfan (x2), Tamara Hardie (x2) and Paula De la Serna (x2), gave UAI Urquiza victory over Aldosivi (Mar del Plata) by 7 to 1.

Meanwhile, on the other court, and with a goal from Dalma Mancilla, one from Paula Salguero, another from Lara López and another from Agustina Donato, Rosario Central beat Central Córdoba 4-0 and also got into the quarterfinals.

For its part, Boca imposed its hierarchy on Las Malvinas and beat the La Plata team 7-0 with goals from Andrea Ojeda (x2), Juli Cruz and Yami Rodriguez, Piazza, Urbani and Piori.