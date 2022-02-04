The Women’s Federal Cup has already had its first round of 16 matches and the next phase is almost defined: Luna Park de Bariloche, Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata, Rosario Central, UAI Urquiza, Independiente and Boca have already entered the quarterfinals. final. Two other teams that will come out of the crossovers between Rover – Godoy Cruz and San Lorenzo – Atlético de Tucumán have yet to be confirmed.
Luna Park hit the Cup hard and won the game against El Porvenir in a penalty shootout after drawing 1-1 in the ninety minutes.
Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata was overwhelming in its first match of the contest and beat Santa María de Concordia 11-1 with Goals: Guiñazú (x3), Tévez (x3), Esquivel, Díaz, Silva, Lugo and Pafundi.
For their part, Mariana Gaitán, Daiana Falfan (x2), Tamara Hardie (x2) and Paula De la Serna (x2), gave UAI Urquiza victory over Aldosivi (Mar del Plata) by 7 to 1.
Meanwhile, on the other court, and with a goal from Dalma Mancilla, one from Paula Salguero, another from Lara López and another from Agustina Donato, Rosario Central beat Central Córdoba 4-0 and also got into the quarterfinals.
This Friday morning, Independiente beat Atlético Oberá 5-1, with goals from Básquez, Barroso, Midhi, Herrera and Franco. For her part, Fabiola Loly scored for the Misiones team.
For its part, Boca imposed its hierarchy on Las Malvinas and beat the La Plata team 7-0 with goals from Andrea Ojeda (x2), Juli Cruz and Yami Rodriguez, Piazza, Urbani and Piori.
