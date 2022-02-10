The first half of the classic was even. Boca sought to fit in with the new team, after the sensitive casualties it had in the transfer market. He looked for it but without finding the spaces because San Lorenzo scored very well and closed the doors on him. Until of course, the captain and scorer of the gladiators and did not forgive. Before going to halftime, at 42 minutes, Yamila Rodríguez kicked from outside the area and Bobadilla, who had a great performance, could not do anything.

⚽️ MOUTH GOAL@YamiiRoddriguez he nailed it from outside the area for the Gladiators to go ahead at the end of the first half of the game. ET | @BocaJrsOficial 1-0 @CASLAFFeminine #FUTBOLenDEPORTV pic.twitter.com/6ADYaWUYXq — SPORTV (@canaldeportv) February 10, 2022

Celebrate, Melani, celebrate. How nice it must be to score the first goal with the blue and gold. Photo: @10_xeneizes pic.twitter.com/GBV6Xc9TOC – BocaFútbolFemenino (@BocaFutFemenino) February 10, 2022

At minute 20 of the second half, it was Falfán who enabled the recently entered Paula De La Serna who placed the ball close to the far post to score 2-0.