Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE). “They do not allow the Dove of Peace to fulfill its mission”… Joseph McKadew.-

Eeeen esquiiina esquiiina! .- The scandalous fight in the Major Leagues for the theft of signs has not ended. Rather, he seems in his best rounds, if you listen to Astros owner Jim Crane respond to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman.

Cashman said his team would have won the title in 2017, had it not been for the Astros’ sign-stealing. Crane replied…: “That’s a hypocrite! because the Yankees had more accusations than us, about stealing signs.

Guardians without a guard.- The Indians, who are now Guardians, could not stand guard against the coronavirus. So, for the series that started last night in Minnesota, manager Terry Francona, bench coaches, first basemen, third basemen, hitting coaches and other non-uniformed staff are absent. Pitching coach Carl Willis leads the team, aided by minor league coaches.

A live strikeout.- Braves right-hander AJ Smith-Shawer has scandalized the minors (Class A), with his fastball always over 90 miles. He has 41 strikeouts in 24 innings.

Fashion is fashion.- Before beginning his second start of the season, Mike Clévinger (Padres) surprised everyone. His usual hair had turned into a pair of flirtatious bobs hanging from side to side. Of course, years ago the clinejitas were exclusive garments for ladies. And? It was also previously exclusive to women to straighten their hair and dye it blonde. Now the bigleaguers and others who are not dye it blonde and also red, blue, purple and stop counting. Also before, boxers used shorts and only skirts. Now most of the boxers, the men, go up to the ring with skirts, and very adorned, even with beads.

There goes another Mets! The Mets, who await the return of their injured leading pitcher, Jacob deGrom, now suffer the absence of reliever Sean Reid-Foley, who has to undergo Tommy John. Of course, he won’t be able to throw a single home plate before 2023.

Home Run Anniversary.- 130 years ago today (May 14, 1892) the first Major League home run was hit by a pinch hitter. Brooklyn’s Tom Daly took the ball away from Boston pitcher John Clarkson when he came out to bat for second baseman Hub Collins.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.