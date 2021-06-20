If there is one element in a woman’s wardrobe that never goes out of style, it is charm: perhaps this is why fishnet stockings, with their load of veiled sensuality, continue to confirm themselves as a sexy lingerie accessory, with an evergreen character.

Indispensable in the theater in the early 1900s, essential for the divas of the 50s and emblems of rebellion for the rock culture of the 80s, street fishnet stockings made a lot of it and still continue to maintain their main purpose: to accompany every outfit with charm and transgression.

The models of fishnet stockings that have crossed the fashions

The fishnet stockings, therefore, represent a garment that has been able to cross the times and currents: it is no coincidence that, even today, they continue to be part of the collections of the best lingerie houses.

Of course, the constant innovation in the field of hosiery, which today makes use of fine yarns and refined-looking design, has consolidated its charm, reserving the fishnet stocking the leading role in any type of outfit. THE models that depopulate among the fashion victims are in fact the reflection of a diligent and accurate research that, in the world of fashion, points straight to a highly chic skinwear.

At present, among the most valuable models of fishnet stockings stand out for example those Hélène Oui, which appeal to an ideal of a woman who wants express their uniqueness bringing with it that retro charm that never goes out of style.

Indeed, Helene Oui’s fishnet stockings alongside the quality of noble yarns to the charm of French design, giving life to a pantyhose that is much more than a status symbol. To all this, the maison combines the processes exclusively Made in Italy and constant attention to detail, with the aim of proposing collections with a refined aesthetic to the world of lingerie.

Fishnet stockings: the proposal by Hélène Oui

Today fishnet stockings invite the legs to dare, thanks to designs that are renewed and that offer, season after season, new style ideas. Each model, as the weave varies, has the ability to stand out on the skin with pleasant and veiled shades, offering degrees of transparency that can be coordinated with the outfit.

Among the most iconic and sought after models, there are for example the small fishnet stockings, characterized by a very thin texture that wraps the curves with a refined chiaroscuro effect.

Hélène Oui responds to this trend with the model Intrigue, which boldly covers the legs while offering a perfect fit. The Intrigo self-supporting model, which combines the charm of the mesh texture with a sensual silicone flounce, and mesh tights Zebra is Orchid, equipped with a precious romantic embroidery, able to enhance every nuance of femininity.

Fishnet stockings and leggings: the solutions to be chic

In the world of fashion, to offer a practical alternative to fishnet stockings, keeping intact that sexy character that distinguishes this accessory, are the leggings, now able to reproduce the netting effect of the iconic pin-up socks.

Hélène Oui, for example, offers a series of particular leggings with elegant mesh motifs, among which it stands out Stefy: the 70 denier leggings, opaque and opaque up to the calf and featuring a delicate mesh weave from the ankle down.

In addition, acting as seduction accessories with a timeless charm, fishnet stockings today dare with models with an intriguing effect. Hélène Oui gave voice to this aspect through two variants: Beaute, fishnet stockings with elegant lace garter, is Caline, which follows the garter effect to dare, but without sacrificing practicality.

Each model, of course, always allows you to recreate that chic style and with a hyper-feminine character that over the decades has allowed fishnet stockings to become real sensuality icon.