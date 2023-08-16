Italy beat Romania 3-0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-15) in Verona on their debut at the women’s volleyball European Championships. The blues of coach Davide Mazzanti, in front of 9,000 spectators, dominated the match valid for Group B.

In evidence Ekaterina Antropova (12 points), making her absolute debut in blue immediately deployed in a sextet. Paola Egonu lives almost the entire match on the bench and the choice of coach becomes the topic of discussion on X, where the hashtag #Egonu takes off, above all due to the tweets of users and fans who do not share Mazzanti’s decision.

“It wasn’t an easy match. However, there were many positive ideas. There was a lack of consistency because some times in our games in an Arena like this weren’t easy. During the match we weren’t good at adapting to this point of view. It was still an evening to remember. I was already excited before arriving at the Arena,” said the coach on the federvolley website. “This evening we played a little slow volleyball compared to the training carried out this morning. We were unable to find the right understanding and this made us slow down the game. This week has been very difficult because my aunt passed away. it should have been here. Today the whole family was there in the stands and when I greeted them at the beginning I gave in. Actually even now that I greeted them. It was an emotion on emotion. We hold on to this evening emotions and the fantastic crowd that supported us throughout the race”, he adds.

“Playing at the Arena was incredible, all added to the excitement of the first match. Thanks to my teammates, I was able to give my contribution even though I can do and want to do much better. I usually tend to remember more what I did wrong than what I did which I do well but in general what matters more is what the team does and in this sense the final result is very important”, the words of debutant Antropova. “Today I learned that I would be starting from the opposite side, I was ready after days of intense training work. I want to thank all the fans who supported us, making this evening unique. Entering the pitch and the national anthem were the emotions that I will always carry in my heart, truly something unique”.

Tomorrow Italy will move to Monza where on Friday 18 and Saturday 19 August against Switzerland and Bulgaria, they will go in search of heavy victories with a view to passing the next round.