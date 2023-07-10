The blue beaten 6-2 fail to defend the title won last year. The Germans had already won in 2018
The Italian women’s polo race ended in the final, beaten 6-2 by Germany in the decisive match for the European title. In Punta Ala, in front of over a thousand spectators (three thousand adding up the three days of competition), the second title for the Germans after that of 2018. A final in which Germany was superior: a result, however, which does not erase the two victories obtained by coach Franco Piazza’s girls (Alice Coria, Maitena Marré, Camila Rossi and Ginevra Visconti) against England and France.
Joy and pain
—
“Sport gives joys but also sorrows – the words of the president of the Fise, Marco Di Paola -. Obviously we were hoping to win: Italy fought but Germany were superior, so rightly so. However, I want to say that above all sport has won: they have been four exciting days”.
July 9, 2023 (change July 9, 2023 | 20:54)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Womens #European #Championship #Italy #bad #Punta #Ala #beaten #final #Germany
Leave a Reply