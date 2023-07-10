The Italian women’s polo race ended in the final, beaten 6-2 by Germany in the decisive match for the European title. In Punta Ala, in front of over a thousand spectators (three thousand adding up the three days of competition), the second title for the Germans after that of 2018. A final in which Germany was superior: a result, however, which does not erase the two victories obtained by coach Franco Piazza’s girls (Alice Coria, Maitena Marré, Camila Rossi and Ginevra Visconti) against England and France.