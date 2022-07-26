The host team of the European Championship, England, have lived up to their status as favourites. The “Lionesses” defeated the Swedes 4-0 on Tuesday and qualified for the final of the competition, which will be held on Sunday at Wembley.

England’s pulse did not shake in the semifinal of the European Championship, on Tuesday, July 26, against Sweden. The “Lionesses” played well against the Scandinavians and qualified for the final thanks to a clear 4-0 victory.

The match began with a feeling of great intensity. At 21 seconds, the Swedes were already effective. Jakobsson’s shot was saved by England goalkeeper Earps with her foot. Although the “Lionesses” quickly gained possession of the ball, the Scandinavians played on the counterattack and created the clearest chances. In the 9th minute, on a corner kick taken by the Swedish team, the Earps goalkeeper failed. Blackstenius seized the opportunity to head in, but his shot hit the crossbar.

The Blågult team continued to press and push their opponents, but it was England who finally opened the scoring thanks to their potential goalscorer Mead. The forward scored her sixth goal of the tournament in the 34th minute. The player was assisted by Bronze, who collected a cross from the right, and followed up with a swing shot that found the back of the Swedish net. The Scandinavians looked stunned and England took the lead before the break.

english demo

After the break, the situation was the same. The “Lionesses” put their foot on the accelerator. Three minutes after the restart, they came to make the difference thanks to Bronze. On a corner kick, the defender headed in at the far post and scored her first goal of the tournament.

Ten minutes later, England came close to adding to their tally. Russo crossed for Hemp, who was alone in front of goal, but his shot hit the crossbar. The Swedes were feeling the havoc. But in the 65th minute, they got a boost. On a corner, Blackstenius kneed the ball. Earps was forced to deny the ball with a shot.

But it didn’t take long for Wiegman’s team to regain the lead and increase it. In the 68th minute, Kirby found Russo, who was initially rebuffed by the Swedish goalkeeper. With his back to goal, he had a second chance to shoot and beat Lindahl with a nice backheel. Nine minutes later, England continued their display with a fourth goal from Kirby. The Chelsea player managed to get away from Lindahl. The Swedish goalkeeper touched the ball but failed to catch it.

The Scandinavian team was feeling the pressure, while their rival didn’t seem to have enough with the goal. But the already bulky marker remained.

England will face the winner of Wednesday night’s match between Germany and France in Sunday’s final at Wembley Stadium.

*Adapted from its original French version